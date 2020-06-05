Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 1:38 AM CDT until FRI 2:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Cherokee County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa…

Northwestern Buena Vista County in northwestern Iowa…

Southern Clay County in northwestern Iowa…

Southeastern O’Brien County in northwestern Iowa…

* Until 230 AM CDT.

* At 138 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Larrabee, or

9 miles northeast of Cherokee, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Peterson around 155 AM CDT.

Linn Grove around 200 AM CDT.

Sioux Rapids around 210 AM CDT.

Royal around 220 AM CDT.

Greenville around 225 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rossie

and Rembrandt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH