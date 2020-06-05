Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 2:11 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Ida County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Ida County in west central Iowa…

* Until 300 AM CDT.

* At 210 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arthur, or

near Ida Grove, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Ida County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH