Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 3:30 AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 3:30 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Calhoun County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT
FOR SAC…CALHOUN…NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND NORTHERN CARROLL
COUNTIES…
At 302 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Hawk
Lake, or 8 miles southeast of Sac City, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Sac City, Rockwell City, Lake City, Lake View, North Twin Lake, Black
Hawk Lake, South Twin Lake, Wall Lake, Pomeroy, Early, Arcadia,
Breda, Lohrville, Twin Lakes, Auburn, Lytton, Lanesboro, Rinard,
Jolley and Yetter.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH