Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 3:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Carroll County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT

FOR SAC…CALHOUN…NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND NORTHERN CARROLL

COUNTIES…

At 302 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Hawk

Lake, or 8 miles southeast of Sac City, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sac City, Rockwell City, Lake City, Lake View, North Twin Lake, Black

Hawk Lake, South Twin Lake, Wall Lake, Pomeroy, Early, Arcadia,

Breda, Lohrville, Twin Lakes, Auburn, Lytton, Lanesboro, Rinard,

Jolley and Yetter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH