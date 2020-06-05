Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 12:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Cherokee County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT

FOR CHEROKEE COUNTY…

At 1202 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cherokee,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Aurelia around 1220 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Meriden.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

&&

HAIL…2.00IN;

WIND…60MPH