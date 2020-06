Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Carroll County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 256 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR CASS

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON CARROLL CRAWFORD

GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD,

CARROLL, CASEY, DENISON, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, GREENFIELD,

GUTHRIE CENTER, PANORA, AND STUART.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE…

SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2

INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.

ISOLATED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.