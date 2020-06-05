Sioux City police investigating shots fired on Clark Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City police are investigating after shots were fired on Sioux City's northside Friday morning.

Police received the call after multiple shots were fired outside of a residence in the 2400 Block of Clark Street. When Police arrived they found a car with bullet holes had reversed into a pole.

Officers near the scene pursued the suspect on foot before he eluded them.

According to a press release, SCPD investigators are working with the victim who is providing limited cooperation at this time. The adult victim, who was the only occupant in the car, reported minor injuries due to the accident but was not struck in the shooting.

The SCPD believes it has identified the suspect and is currently searching for that individual.

This is an ongoing investigation.