Sioux City Police investigating shots fired

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police are investigating after shots were fired on Sioux City's Northside this morning.

Police received the call after multiple shots were fired outside of a residence in the 2400 Block of Clark Street.



When Police arrived they found a car with bullet holes had reversed into a pole.



At least one person was being treated on scene for unknown injuries.



The Sioux City Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.