Sioux City Public Library starts curbside pickup on June 15

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The Sioux City Public Library will begin contactless curbside pickup on June 15th.

Library buildings closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic back in March. They will remain closed for now, as officials continue to add new safety precautions and measures within the buildings.

The director of the public library says they are moving into the next phase of reopening the Morningside branch first.

"We've gotten some questions of 'Why haven't we opened sooner?' And part of it was we just couldn't get the disinfectants, and the things we needed to keep patrons and the staff safe." said Helen Rigdon, Director of Sioux City Public Library.

Officials hope the curbside pickup will help the community still have access to some library resources. According to Rigdon, people will be able to call the library or go online and place items on hold.

Once the items are held, library staff will set up a time where the materials can be picked up.

Rigdon says they wanted to wait to do curbside pickup until they felt they were doing it as safely as possible.

"We have had to do a lot of research on how long the virus is going to live on library materials, so we have developed a plan on how to quarantine them, so they are safe for the public when they check them out again," said Rigdon.

Rigdon says that process will include quarantining items when they return and eventually sanitizing them before entering a new home.