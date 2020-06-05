Sioux City woman charged with attempted murder

Sioux City (KTIV) - A Sioux City woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a relative.

Sioux City police responded to a call of shots fire just before 7 p.m. on Hayworth Avenue.

Responding officers say they found a wounded adult man, who had been shot by a family member.

He was taken to MercyOne for treatment.

56-year-old Georgia Grau is charged with aggravated domestic assault, going armed with intent, and attempted murder.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.