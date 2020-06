SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- South Dakota reported one new death from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 65.

The state also reported 30 new cases of the virus and has recorded 5,277 cases so far.

As of June 5, officials say 4,179 of the state's cases have recovered. That's about 80% of all cases, but 83 people are currently hospitalized. Thus far there have been 467 people hospitalized due to the virus.