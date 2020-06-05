South Sioux City Arbors apartment fire ruled accidental

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City Fire Department officials said a fire Thursday morning at an apartment complex has been ruled accidental.

No one was injured after The Arbor Apartments on 17th Street caught fire. The fire began around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the third floor balcony.

Officials say 24 apartments were damaged from the fire. Residents are working with property management and the American Red Cross for arrangements.

The fire remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office. Damage estimates are not currently available.