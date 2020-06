(CNN) -- It's a "sweet" day for stargazers.

The next full moon for 2020 is Friday afternoon and it's called the strawberry moon.

It will appear opposite the sun at 3:12 p.m. Eastern Time. If you miss it, you can still catch a glimpse of it on Friday night.

The moon will pass through a section of the Earth's partial shadow.

Other astronomical names for this event include Mead Moon, Honey Moon and the LRO Moon.