Warm and sunny Friday with a few storms possible Saturday

We had a busy night of weather in Siouxland with storms putting down golf-ball sized hail in Hartley and Ida Grove and winds gusting over 60 mile per hour in Estherville.



The storms have moved east and we will have just a few spotty lingering showers this morning before we start to clear out.



The afternoon will be sunny with highs ending up in the upper 80s to near 90.



It will be a much quieter night with just a few passing clouds and lows in the mid 60s.



The wind will strengthen for the weekend with Saturday seeing 15 to 25 mile per hour winds and gusts on Sunday potentially getting over 40 miles per hour.



An isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.



Sunday looks dry with a return to the low 90s.



It will also be quite muggy both Sunday and Monday with a high near 90 again Monday.



A cold front looks to move through Monday night into Tuesday, bringing storm chances with it and cooling us into the upper 70s to low 80s for the rest of the week.