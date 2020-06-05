Warm weather not going away any time soon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After an overnight of thunderstorms, quieter weather dominated the scene today.

Overall, our weekend is looking pretty quiet as well.

Saturday will bring some clouds through the area and maybe just a small chance of isolated showers, especially in northern and eastern Siouxland, as highs will still be a bit warm in the mid to upper 80s.

Even more heat will then be setting in on Sunday as it’s looking like it will be partly cloudy and windy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Monday will be a very similar day although we could start to see a slight chance of thunderstorms arriving by late in the day.

The we’ll see shower and thunderstorm chances from Monday night on through the day Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

After that, get ready for a really nice stretch of weather as highs in the mid to upper 70s along with dry conditions are expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.