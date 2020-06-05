Woodbury County reports over 2,000 COVID-19 recoveries, no additional deaths

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed over 2,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County have recovered.

On Friday, June 5 the Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 2,050 COVID-19 cases in the county have recovered.

Out of the 293 tests reported on June 4, the SDHD says 27 of them have come back positive. The Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been 2,858 positive cases in Woodbury County thus far.

As of Friday, there have been 228 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 162 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.

No new deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the county's total at 37.