Experienced West Sioux softball team has high expectations for 2020 season

IRETON, Iowa (KTIV) - West Sioux is one of 11 Siouxland teams in the Iowa preseason softball rankings. The Falcons are ranked 5th in class 2A and have high expectations for this season.

Last season, West Sioux fell to Alta Aurelia in a class 2A region final, falling one win short of advancing to the state tournament for the first time in more than 20 years. It's an experience that motivates the Falcons heading into this season.

"After leaving the field last year, that feeling just really stuck with us," said senior pitcher Erika McKenney. "Now we know what it takes to get there and we're going to end it on a good note."

"We're all going to work together as a team," said senior catcher Payton Schweisow. "It's whats best for the team, not just for yourself so we're all in, 100 percent of the time and we're really just trying to get to the state tournament."

The Falcons only lost two seniors from last years squad that went 24-8. With four seniors on this years roster, experience will be an advantage.

"We have a lot of strengths. Obviously our veteran team. .We do have some younger kids that are hopping in but they're learning from the upper classmen and being able to work with them and find out what they need to do on the field with them," said West Sioux Head Coach Kaitlyn Lockhorst. "Offensively, defensively, I think we have a lot of strengths coming our way. We have power. We have quikness."

"We learned a lot from our mistakes from last season," said senior first baseman Meghan Danielson. "We're willing to use that to push forward to get to state."

All four seniors have been starting on the varsity team since 8th grade. There's only one way they want to end their careers at West Sioux. A state tournament appearance.

"We've been pretty close a few times and we're really hoping to get over that hump this year," said senior shortstop Shayden Blankenship. "We know that it's going to take a lot of hard work and dedication but we're willing to put that all in."

"It would be an amazing thing if we could do that," said Lockhorst. " I know these girls have put in a lot of work and a lot of time to this sport and to their teammates. So being able to finish that their senior year, I think that would be something huge and very special to not only them and to me as a coach but also to the West Sioux program."

West Sioux opens the season Monday June 15th at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.