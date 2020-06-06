Ferentz places strength coach on leave

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz has placed strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle on administrative leave pending an investigation into claims of racial disparities.

Many former Iowa players, including Chicago Bears lineman James Daniels, have spoken out on social media about negative experiences they and other black players have had in the Hawkeyes program over the years.

Ferentz issued a statement via twitter on Saturday.

"Many of the discussions have centered around our Strength and Conditioning prgram and coach Chris Doyle. I have spoken with him about the allegations posted on social media. They are troubling and have created a lasting impact on those players," said Ferentz. "Therefore, coach Doyle he has been placed on administrative leave immediately while there is an independent review. He and I agree that all parties will have their voice heard and then a decision about how to move forward will be made."

The full statement is on the Hawkeye football twitter page.