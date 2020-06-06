Iowa reports 386 new COVID-19 cases, nine additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to the state's dashboard as of 1 p.m. Saturday, there are nine additional COVID-19 deaths in Iowa and 386 new cases since 10 a.m. Friday.

This brings Iowa's total to 21,479 confirmed cases with a death toll of 598.

185,109 Iowans have been tested while 12,697 have reportedly recovered. One in every 17 Iowans has been tested for a positive rate of 11.6 percent.

Across Iowa, 23 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours which brings the state total to 299 hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 102 are in intensive care while 62 are on ventilators.