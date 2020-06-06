No new COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in Dakota County, NE Saturday

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska, confirmed Saturday that there have been no new COVID-19 cases in the county, keeping the total to 1,708.

On Saturday Dakota County Health Department reported 971 COVID-19 cases in the county have recovered. No new deaths have been reported, leaving Dakota County's total at 27.

Health officials say there have been 3,175 negatives cases in the county. Officials say 4,883 tests have been performed.