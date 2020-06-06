Severe weather chances for northwestern Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For a majority of Siouxland our Saturday has been warm and breezy.

The high reached the low 90s.

Areas in northwestern regions have seen some showers today, and even some thunderstorms.

There is still a chance of getting showers in that area, and they have a marginal risk of getting a severe thunderstorm.

It’s a good idea to keep your eye on the forecast into the night.

Tonight will return more clouds, and the winds will stay breezy.

The low will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot day, with wind gusts reaching around 35 mph.

The high will be in the mid 90s.

The sky will be mostly sunny.

Monday will bring a few more clouds, and the high will be in the mid 90s.

Monday night has a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Those chances continue into Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Tuesday will also be cooler, with a high in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will also have a high in the mid 70s, but with sunnier skies.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s.