Sioux City Police identify the body recovered from Missouri River on Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City Police Department identified the individual found in the Missouri River as 27-year-old Mark John of Sioux City.

In a statement, the department says they want to express their deepest sympathies to his family for their loss.

No foul play is suspected. The investigation into his death is on-going.

On Thursday, Sioux City police retrieved the body from the Missouri River near Anderson Dance Pavillion.

SCPD Officer Andrew Dutler says three pedestrians, who were walking along the north side of the river believed they saw a body and informed them immediately.

Several officials including Sioux City Police, Sioux City Fire Rescue, and an investigative unit were on the scene. Dutler says when they arrived they determined there was, in fact, a body in the Missouri River.