Woman drowns at Brown’s Lake Saturday afternoon

SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) -- A woman in her mid 40's drowned Saturday afternoon at Brown's Lake, near Salix, IA.

Woodbury County Chief Deputy Tony Wingert said officers were called to the lake between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Wingert said the woman, who was swimming, got too far from the boat, and was unable to swim back.

Wingert said family members brought her to shore and she was transported to MercyOne Siouxland.

Officials said she died at the hospital. Her name has not yet been released.