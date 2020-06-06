Woodbury County reports 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, more than 2,000 recoveries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed 2,110 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County have recovered.

On Saturday, June 6 the Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 37 people have tested positive out of the 297 tests reported on June 5.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been 2,900 positive cases in Woodbury County thus far.

As of Saturday, there have been 233 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 165 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving the county's total at 37.