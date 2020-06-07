2 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Dakota County, NE Sunday

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska, confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in the county Sunday, bringing the total to 1,710.

On Sunday Dakota County Health Department reported 1,268 COVID-19 cases in the county have recovered. No new deaths have been reported, leaving Dakota County's total at 27.

Health officials say there have been 3,188 negatives cases in the county. Officials say 4,898 tests have been performed.