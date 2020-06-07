Breezy winds continue along with severe weather chances Monday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) It was a bit of a windy day all across Siouxland, with wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph in some regions.

Along with the wind, we had some sunshine and hot temperatures.

The high reached the mid 90s.

Tonight stays warm, with a low in the mid 70s.

The breezy winds also continue through the night and into tomorrow.

Monday will look very similar to today.

It will be mostly sunny again, with a high in the mid 90s, and breezy winds.

Monday night has a chance of thunderstorms and showers.

There is a potential for some of those storms to be severe, so make sure you have a way to receive any warnings.

Tuesday will be cloudy, with thunderstorms likely.

The temperatures also go back down, with a high in the mid 70s.

Tuesday night has a chance of thunderstorms and showers.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, and breezy.

Wednesday’s high will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 70s.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny.

Friday’s high will be in the mid 70s.

Saturday’s high will be in the upper 70s.