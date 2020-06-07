Chris Doyle issues statement in response to allegations from former Iowa football players

IOWA CITY (KTIV) - University of Iowa Strength and Conditioning coach Chris Doyle issued a statement Sunday on twitter in response to the racist allegations from former players. Doyle was placed on administrative leave Saturday pending an independent investigation.

In his statement Doyle refutes the allegations made on social media by former Hawkeye football players.

"At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments and I don't tolerate people who do," said Doyle. "I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved."

The full statement is on Chris Doyle's twitter page.