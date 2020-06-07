Iowa reporting 156 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to the state's dashboard on Sunday, there are six additional COVID-19 deaths in Iowa and 156 new cases since Saturday.

This brings Iowa's total to 21,635 confirmed cases with a death toll of 604.

187,939 Iowans have been tested while 12,797 have reportedly recovered. One in every 17 Iowans has been tested for a positive rate of 11.5 percent.

Across Iowa, 22 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours which brings the state total to 269 hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 86 are in intensive care while 54 are on ventilators.