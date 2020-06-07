Law enforcement identified the woman who drowned in Browns Lake

Salix, IOWA (KTIV) -- The Woodbury County Sheriff's Department has identified 46-year-old Mindy Brown, from Sioux City, as the individual who drowned at Browns Lake on Saturday evening.

According to the report released by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, between 4:15 and 4:30 on Saturday, June 6, Brown was swimming and struggled to get back to the boat she was with. The report says family members and emergency personal attempted to revive Brown at the scene and she was transported to MercyOne. Officials say these attempts were not successful.

The agencies assisting the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office include the Iowa DNR, Woodbury County Conservation, Salix Fire and Rescue, and Wings Life Flight.