Lunchtime Solutions helps serve more than a million meals to families in need

SIOUXLAND (KTIV) - An organization that partners with local schools to operate their food service programs has helped serve more than 1.4 million meals to families in need in less than 3 months.

Lunchtime Solutions is based in North Sioux City, South Dakota. They partner with over 50 school districts across the Midwest including the Sioux City, and South Sioux City School Districts to operate their food service programs.

Mike Penne, the Food Service Director at Lunchtime Solutions says handing out these free lunches during the pandemic when many people have lost their jobs was critical -- and needed.

"Some of them are home and just dont have the food," said Mike Penne, Food Service Director. "It keeps them going knowing the school district cares for them,".

Penne says they provide lots of healthy, fresh-tasting menu choices for students.

He says the "grab and go" program runs on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Families drive by, tell them how many meals they need, and they are given to them.

"On Tuesdays we give out for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and on Fridays we give out for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday," said Penne.

Penne says every child up to 18 years of age is eligible for the meal, even if they did not qualify for free or reduced meals during the school year

"Just keep on coming -- we will be here Tuesdays and Fridays," said Penne.

Penne says they will be continuing the food services until the end of July.

Penne says the've handed out up to 10,000 meals in just one day.