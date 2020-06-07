Sioux City says goodbye to Garden Cafe Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If there's ever been a perfect time to use the word bittersweet to describe something, it would be the mood among staff and costumers on the Garden Cafe's last day.

For years, owner George Letris has been with Garden Cafe.

Sunday, he and his staff served their last customers before closing the restaurant for good.

"It's a very sad moment, you know, after all these years here. But it is time for me to retire," said Letris.

Many in the community said Letris and his staff made customers feel like family.

Which is why they said it's so hard to see him close the doors.

"It's so sad because this place is a staple in Sioux City and we just love it. We love George, the owner, so we're sad to see it go, but happy for him to retire," said long-time customer Drew Curiel.

"I see some of my customers, 2 or 3 people, cry. It's very sad because some customers, they go to school here for years and they come here for over 40 years. It's a landmark, you know, this place," said Letris.

When asked what his proudest moment has been as owner of such a popular place, Letris, once again, said his customers.

"I loved it here for the people. They were so happy we treat them good, we serve them good, the food is good, and they were very happy and they would constantly patronize me. And that's what has made me feel good all these years," said Letris.

When asked what his first plans for retirement are, Letris said he is heading to Greece.