Siouxlanders gather in Grandview Park for peaceful protest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Some Siouxlanders organized a peaceful protest in Grandview Park this afternoon.

Organizers said the message got out about the planned protest via Facebook.

People were invited to meet up at the park, bring signs, and sit or stand in solidarity.

Siouxlanders of all ages were at the amphitheater holding signs and talking with one another about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Masks and social distancing were encourage to ensure safety.