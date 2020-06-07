South Dakota reports 71 new active COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Sunday, health officials confirmed 71 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 5,438.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 1,038 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Thus far, the state says 4,335 people have recovered from the virus.

No new deaths were reported on June 7, officials say there have been 65 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

As of Sunday, there are 87 South Dakotans hospitalized. There have been 478 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.