The Sioux City Community School District releases statement on BLM movement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District and superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman released a statement Sunday on the ongoing black lives matter movement and the district's commitment to equality.

The statement reads:

"Dear Friends of the Sioux City Community School District,

The Sioux City Community Schools are much more than just places where people work and attend school; in many ways, our schools are the heart of our community. We have a responsibility to provide outstanding education and a safe space for each person in our community, and we will continue our work to ensure that outcome.

While watching the services shared around the world, for George Floyd on Saturday, I was moved. His tragic passing has resulted in nationwide awareness, and his legacy will be the positive actions we all take to eradicate oppression. I am united with the movement to highlight the reality that we still have so much work to do in creating more inclusive environments – for our students, our community, our state, our nation, and our world.

Black lives matter. I make that statement on behalf of our District, and to assure our black students and staff members of our commitment to being part of the solution to actively stomp out racism.

As one of the largest employers in the area and the community’s public school district, we have a unique opportunity to shape the immediate and long-term future. I take this responsibility very seriously. We must serve our students and support our school communities by taking action to endorse this movement.

The Sioux City Community School District serves over 15,000 students representing significant diversity in race, ethnicity, socio-economic status, and many other measures. We are a beautiful representation of cultures and backgrounds. From the moment our students step into our classrooms, they benefit from learning and growing together – unified in education. While we have implemented many programs for equity, understanding, and respect, we recognize we have much more to do as we move forward together.

Our collective and collaborative efforts will create lasting change. It is everyone’s responsibility to be part of the solution. I promise you that our District is committed to actively receiving feedback, reflecting on various perspectives, and invoking positive action"

Sincerely,

Dr. Paul Gausman

Superintendent

Sioux City Community School District