Woodbury County reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed 9 additional cases out of the 153 new tests reported. The report says that 2,110 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Woodbury County have recovered.

On Sunday, June 7 the Siouxland District Health Department confirmed there have been 233 COVID-19 hospitalizations so far, and 165 have been discharged.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been 2,915 positive cases in Woodbury County thus far.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving the county's total at 37.