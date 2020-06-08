$1M treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains found

(NBC News) -- A huge development in the search for a treasure chest estimated to be worth over a million dollars that's been hidden in the Rocky Mountains for a decade.

On Monday word came down that someone has claimed the famous Forrest Fenn treasure.

A lot of questions remain though about who made the discovery.

NBC's Gadi Schwartz, who's been a participant in the search says we still don't know how someone was able to solve all nine clues in a cryptic poem Forrest Fenn wrote that would lead to a million dollars in treasures.

But NBC News reports somewhere deep in the mountains north of Santa Fe an 11th Century treasure box filled with millions worth of gold, emeralds and antiquities has finally been found.

And online, a community of treasure hunters is going wild.

Forrest Fenn is an 89-year-old art collector who stashed the treasure more than 10 years ago in an effort to get people off their couches and into the great outdoors.

Forrest has told NBC that "a man from back east" has finally deciphered the secret clues he left in a poem.

But so far, Forrest has been mum on the man's identity. Saying he learned the search was over when the man emailed him a picture of the treasure.

In a post, describing the secret location "under a canopy of stars in the lush forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains."

The discovery comes after years of hundreds of thousands of people trying to find the chest. Since then thousands have shared their own quests, like Ray and Chloe Harp who say it's brought them closer as a family.

"It's brought us together out in nature in the sunshine. I mean I think that's what Forrest would have wanted and it gave us a perspective that our children will never forget," said Chloe Harp.

But hearing the news is bittersweet.

"It' feels like the last page of our favorite book," said Chloe.

But the story hasn't been without significant danger. There have been countless rescues and at least five people have died while searching in treacherous terrain.

Authorities long urging Fenn to call off the search despite Fenn's insistence the treasure was hidden in a spot a 70-year-old man would be able to reach.

But that exact location is still a mystery with Fenn saying the treasure hunter wishes to remain anonymous and now it's his secret to keep.

The entire mystery now shifting to who found it and how they solved all those clues.