2 Nebraska children diagnosed with condition linked to virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Two children in Nebraska have been diagnosed with a rare and serious inflammatory condition that's linked to the new coronavirus.

Last week, a 9-year-old Lexington boy was diagnosed with the condition. On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department announced that a child under 12 has been hospitalized with the condition.

That news comes as the one-day total of new coronavirus cases dropped to under 100 for the first time since May 10. Nebraska's online coronavirus tracking dashboard shows 91 new cases were reported Sunday, to bring the state's total to 15,634.

Officials say 188 people in Nebraska have died from COVID-19.