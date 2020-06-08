August trial set in Sioux City for man charged with attempted murder

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A trial date has now been set for a man charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Sioux City last month.

Twenty-four-year-old Tracy Smith pleaded not guilty to seven charges in the case.

Court documents show an August 4 trial date has been set.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Smith traveled to a home at the 500 block of Isabella Street where a disturbance began with a woman.

The woman's father followed Smith and his friends to their car when they left.

According to the complaint, the driver stopped at Third and Mrytle Streets, when Smith shot at the father's vehicle, striking it at least three times.

No one was hurt in the incident.