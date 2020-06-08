Authorities identify 13-year-old boy who drowned at Plymouth County pond

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's office has identified the 13-year-old boy who died after drowning at Kellen Ponderosa on Saturday.

The sheriff's office says the child in the incident was identified as Reed Swaggerty-Morgan of Sioux City.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office received a call around 2:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon of a missing 13-year-old male child last seen in the pond.

When deputies arrived on scene, they gathered information that the child had been swimming with a friend out to a platform in the middle of the pond.

According to witnesses on scene, no one saw the 13-year-old go under the water, but witnesses were able to provide an approximate last known location on where he was last seen swimming.

When DNR officers arrived on scene the search boat was deployed which was equipped with a side scan sonar.

The Plymouth County Dive team searched the area and was able to recover his body in water about 15 feet deep around 4:04 pm.

The child was then transported to Floyd Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Chuck Swaggerty, one of the adoptive fathers of Reed, made the following post on Facebook: