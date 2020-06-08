Bishop Heelan baseball team looks to continue state streak

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Bishop Heelan is the only metro high school that has ranked baseball and softball teams to start the season. The Crusader baseball team is ranked third in Class 3A by iabaseball.com.

Heelan is looking for their fifth straight trip to the state tournament. The Crusaders know what it takes to get to Des Moines, with seven seniors on their varsity roster.

Heelan won the Missouri River Conference last season, going 18-6 in league play. In this shortened season, they think their experience will help.

"Same thing as last year," said senior Brant Hogue. "We have a couple of guys who need to step up, younger guys because we have some potitions open. But I think we just need to take one game at a time and not overlook anybody, especially with a short preseason. Pitchers got to throw strikes and we got good defense behind them."

"I think it will be interesting to see how the younger guys step up and contribute early in the season," said senior Jared Sitzmann. "Then as we get down the road, we're going to need a lot of pitching. Arms may get tired so see how the younger guys step up and see what they can do."

Like all Iowa teams, Bishop Heelan is getting a late start because of the shutdown in the state. With just two weeks of practice before opening day, every workout takes on added importance.

Nothing has been normal this season, but the Crusaders are making small strides every day.

"Every day's kind of a new experience," said head coach Andy Osborne. "We're just so far off script with everything that we do that we're taking it day by day and try to learn and see where the kids are at physically. The good thing is each day we've gotten a little bit better."

Heelan opens the season next Tuesday, June 16 with a doubleheader at North.