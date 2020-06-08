Dakota County confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska, have confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. This brings Dakota County's total to 1,720

As of June 8, Dakota County health officials say 1,290 of those cases have recovered. No new deaths have been reported as well, leaving Dakota County's total at 27.

Health officials say there have been 3,208 negatives cases in the county with 4,928 total tests performed.