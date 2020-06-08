Five New Test Iowa sites, including one in Crawford County

DES MOINES, IOWA (KTIV) -- The Office of the Governor announced five new Test Iowa sites opening across the state.

According to the release, Test Iowa will expand access to COVID-19 testing. One new location will be in Dallas County to better serve Des Moines and four new clinic sites in rural communities.

The release says that individuals must complete the assessment at testiowa.com and schedule an appointment online to be tested.

Clinic sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities. The release says that clinics operate and staff the test sites, but the state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab.

The new clinic sites include:

Page County: Clarinda Regional Health Center, 220 Essie Davison Dr., Clarinda, opened June 3

Union County: Greater Regional Health, 801 Wyoming Ave., Creston, opens Mon., June 8

Carroll County: St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark Street, Carroll, opens Wed., June 10

Crawford County: St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Ave S., Denison, opens Wed., June 10

Individuals who wish to get tested at any clinic site or drive up test site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to call the clinic to schedule an appointment.

Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.