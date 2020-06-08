Hawkeye football players speak out on social media

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- After a weekend of charges of racial insensitivity in the Iowa football program, vandalism at Kinnick Stadium and the suspension of strength coach Chris Doyle, changes have come to the Hawkeyes. Most notably, the restrickton on athletes using social media has been lifted and players are having their voices heard.

Safety Kaevon Merriweather tweeted this:

"If you cannot support us right now with this movement and with our team taking a knee during the national anthem, DO NOT support us during the football season."

Guard Noah Fenske said:

"All I can ask from Hawk fans out there that if you don't support the change that us Iowa football players are pushing for, go find yourself a new team to cheer for because this is far greater than football."

Head coach Kirk Ferentz has created an advisory committee, chaired by a former player, to discuss issues within the program.

"In our program we have high standards, accountability and we have a good team of players, coaches and staff members but it's clear we can all do more to creating a better environment, a respectful environment, one where every player can grow, develop and become the best version of himself."

Veteran players reported to Iowa City Monday for voluntary workouts. First year players report on June 15.