Iowa reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, 330 new cases

(KWWL) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Monday, there have been 4 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state and 330 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday.

This brings Iowa's total to 21,919 confirmed cases with a death toll of 606.

More than 192,950 Iowans have been tested while 12,844 have reportedly recovered, 80 being new Monday. One in every 16 Iowans has been tested for a positive rate of 11.4 percent.

Twenty-seven COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours which brings the state total to 265 hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 85 are in intensive care while 53 are on ventilators.