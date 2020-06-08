Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 15,752

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state's total to 15,752.

Health officials did not report any additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday, keeping the statewide total at 188.

As of June 8, officials say out of the 122,850 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 106,940 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska COVID-19 website, 8,637 Nebraskans who have tested positive have recovered.