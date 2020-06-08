No one injured after ceiling collapses in Fashion Floors Carpet One

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A downtown Sioux City business is temporarily closed after the suspended ceiling inside came crashing down Sunday night.

The owner of Fashion Floors Carpet One is doing all she can to fix the problem, and serve her customers, as soon as possible.

But when Fashion Floors Carpet One Owner Rachael Chapple found out a suspended ceiling had come crashing down on her store, she was relieved to know none of her employees were injured.

"We did have two people inside, but they were in an area that, luckily, did stay intact. So they were okay, that's most important. No customers were in there, that's also great," said Chapple.

The damage was contained to just one part of the store. Even so, the city deemed the store unsafe to be in.

Moving forward, Chapple asks for her customer's patience.

"What we're doing right now, we were able to save a lot of product from our warehouse which is great. We're going to save as much as we can and move it to another location. We're talking with a couple people in town, trying to find a new store front and new offices, new warehouse," said Chapple.

Beyond that Chapple says she is not sure if the building will be saved or not, but she does plan to keep her customers informed through each step.

Chapple says they are still forwarding calls and if customers want to reach out with any questions, they are encouraged to do so.