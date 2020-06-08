One more hot and windy day before storms push in

Our stretch of 90 degree days continued Sunday with strong winds pushing us to 95 degrees for a high.



The winds have kept up overnight and, as a result, we will have a very warm start to the day.



That puts us in a good position to repeat what we had yesterday; expect another day with mid 90s for highs and strong southerly winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour.



By late in the afternoon, a cold front will be near our far western counties and could spark some strong storms.



The highest chance remains just west of our area with the highest chance in Siouxland this evening west of Highway 81 for large hail and gusty winds.



Storm chances increase for all of us Tuesday as the cold front moves east, slowed down as a result of the remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving into eastern Iowa.



For us, that means scattered showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday and into Tuesday night with showers wrapping up Wednesday morning.



Most end up with at least half an inch of rain with up to two inches possible.



Temperatures will be much cooler starting Tuesday with mid 70s to near 80 through the rest of the week.



We look dry beyond Wednesday morning with sunshine into the weekend.