Severe storms possible for western Siouxland tonight as cooler weather moves in for all

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our streak of hot weather is about to come to an end. But the cold front bringing those changes will give western Siouxland a chance of severe storms this evening into tonight.

The thunderstorm chances that stay west of Sioux City tonight will make their way eastward meaning the entire KTIV viewing area will have a chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Tuesday.

Sioux City could see a midday high around 80 before temperatures fall during the afternoon as it becomes windy.

Rain chances will continue into Tuesday night with still a chance of some lingering thundershowers Wednesday morning.

We’ll start to clear out our skies Wednesday afternoon and we’ll stay windy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

A pretty quiet weather pattern then sets in for a while with dry conditions expected from Thursday into the weekend with highs in the low 80s throughout that time period.

Monday could start getting warmer again with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.