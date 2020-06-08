Sioux City city leaders vote on pedestrian bridge, agreement with Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Monday night, Sioux City city leaders decided to wait a month to vote on hiring a consultant for the design of a pedestrian bridge connecting Sioux City and South Sioux City.

The pedestrian bridge would be over the Missouri River as part of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project.

The price tag would be $59-thousand.

But Monday night, the council voted 5-0 to defer the vote until July 6th.

"The Riverfront Steering Advisory Committee will take into account the iconic features that have been discussed for the past couple of years," said Dan Moore, Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem. "They also look at the funding sources, and they will also receive some public input along the way."

Also Monday night, city leaders chose to enter into an agreement with Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority, for improvement projects near the site of the future LEC and jail.

The project will be located off 28th Street, which currently is unpaved.

"Primarily its the street," said Moore. "And it's an expenditure of up to- but not to exceed- 2.8 million dollars. And just to get the infrastructure and the utilities."

Mayor Scott says he and Dan Moore have been in talks with the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on the project.