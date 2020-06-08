Siouxland doctor answers questions about COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Dr. Mike Kafka at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's answers community questions about COVID-19.

Question: Does high blood pressure under control with medication put one at a higher risk for COVID-19, if that is a person's only underlying condition?

Dr. Mike Kafka: We first need to clarify, having high blood pressure doesn't necessarily make you at higher risk for coming down with an infection, with COVID-19. However, if you do become infected, you're more likely to have difficulty handling the stress of the infection and most people in general, end up having a more extended stay, if they end up in the hospital and potentially go into intensive care.

Question: Are tracheotomies are being performed on COVID-19 patients who have been on ventilators? If so, why are they being performed or necessary?

Dr. Mike Kafka: Only a few number of patients are actually requiring tracheotomies or tracheostomies. People who are usually considered for this, they have been on a respirator for an extended period of time. We've had folks on for 30 days or more, and during that time, their muscle conditioning weakens, they, themselves become physically weak and it's more difficult to get them weaned from the mechanical ventilation, where they are actually able to breathe on their own naturally. And the tracheostomy helps eliminate the resistance to breathing and helps with the care for the extended time they require that kind of assistance.

Question: We have been hearing a lot about blood donation shortages. Is it safe to donate blood? What are some things people should be cautious of, if they want to donate?

Dr. Mike Kafka: We're fortunate here in the Midwest. We've got our regular blood donors who are coming in on a regular basis. There is no danger getting COVID-19, going to donate, due to social distancing. They do ask that you wear a mask, and if you don't have your own mask, they will provide you with one, just to provide you with an extra level of safety. There should be no danger to donate and encourage people to continue doing that and consider doing it for the first time, if they haven't done it before.